Business

AfDB launches $2.75 billion global bond

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo Comment(0)

The African Development Bank has launched and priced a $2.75 billion 5-year Global Benchmark bond due 22 July 2026, its second of the year. With this latest issue, the African Development Bank continues to carry out its funding strategy of issuing large liquid benchmark transactions and adds another on-the-run reference in the 5-year maturity while extending the Bank’s outstanding USD curve. A statement from the bank noted that with the final order book closing in excess of $4.2 billion and 82 investors participating, the Bank set the size of the transaction at $2.75 billion.

“The issue garnered interest from top-quality investors, with particularly good demand from central banks and official institutions,” said AfDB. The Bank’s mandate for a 5-year USD Global Benchmark was announced on Wednesday 14 July at 1.00pm London time with Initial Pricing Thoughts (“IPTs”) released at mid-swaps +3 basis points (bps) area. The transaction was met with strong interest from the outset and resulted in record Indications of Interest (“IOIs”), in excess of $2.9 billion, by the time books opened on Thursday at 8.00am London time.

This allowed the Bank to tighten guidance by 1bp to mid-swaps +2bps area. Demand continued to grow during the European morning and late Asian session, with investor interest exceeding $3.9 billion by 10.50am London time, allowing the Bank to further tighten and set the spread at mid-swaps +1bp. The high quality of the order book and limited price sensitivity allowed the Bank to tighten the pricing by 2bps throughout the execution process and achieve the tightest spread vs US Treasuries from a 5-year supranational or agency in 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s domain name registrations hit 167,798

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Registration for Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), .ng, increased by 3, 256 in August. The new registrations brought the number of registered .ng to 167,798. With this, .ng has recorded additional 20,053 in the last eight months. According to data released by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), subscriptions for the domain name, […]
Business

Customers fret over interest on savings amid inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Tony Chukwunyem   Following Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent downward review of minimum interest rate on savings deposit, savings account holders are doubting if it is still necessary maintaining them, findings by New Telegraph show. This is hinged on the belief that inflation is generally expected to continue its upward trajectory in the […]
Business

World’s richest: Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates

Posted on Author Reporter

  South African-born billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, has overtaken Bill Gates as the second richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This is coming few weeks after Musk overtook Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to become the third-richest. However, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, remains number one in the rankings. Musk ranked 35th on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica