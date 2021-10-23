News

AfDB launches consultations on Strategy for Quality Health

Posted on

The African Development Bank, AfDB has launched a consultation process with health ministers and other partners as it develops a strategy to drive enhanced access to health services across Africa through 2030. Input from ministers in the Bank’s 54 regional member countries, development partners and civil society is expected to strengthen the Bank’s Strategy for Quality Health Infrastructure in Africa (2021-2030). A robust scoping study titled “Good Health and Well-being” underpins the strategy.

“These consultations are crucial to ensure the delivery of an efficient, impactful and sustainable strategy. The global Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on lives and livelihoods strongly justify the Bank’s renewed investments in Africa’s health infrastructure and efforts to strengthen its health systems resilience,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, the Bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed serious gaps in African national health systems and overwhelmed capacity to test for and treat the disease.

Health infrastructure is unevenly distributed, and often of poor quality. Only half of the primary health care facilities in sub-Saharan Africa have access to clean water and adequate sanitation. The Bank’s investments in health infrastructure will be packaged with knowledge work, policy dialogue and technical assistance and in partnership with other health sector actors. This support will focus on effective health financing strategies, including the expansion of health insurance to ensure low-income household access and that investments are used effectively and sustainably.

“Poor health undermines Africa’s economic productivity. The continent’s health infrastructure needs are too big to be met by any one, single player. I welcome stakeholder inputs as the Bank formulates a pipeline of operations in support of building stronger African health systems,” said Dr. Martha Phiri, Director for Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development at the Bank.

