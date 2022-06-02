AfDB launches dedicated Trust Fund for circular economy

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) launched its first Africa Circular Economy Facility during its 2022 Annual Meetings, according to a press release on its website. Circular economy is a model of production and consumption that involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible. The bank’s Group’s Board of Directors approved the facility on March 30.

As a trust fund, it will channel finance and de-risk innovative circular economy business models beyond waste management. It will support the country- led African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) in integrating the circular economy into African green growth strategies. The multi-donor trust fund will operate over a five-year period.

It will receive initial support of €4 million from the Government of Finland and the Nordic Development Fund. The facility will focus on three strategic areas – institutional capacity building to strengthen the regulatory environment for circular economy innovations and practices, providing support to the private sector through a business development program and providing technical assistance to the African Circular Economy Alliance. The Facility is AfDB’s first dedicated trust fund to support circular economy innovations and policy frameworks.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland and temporary Bank Group Governor for Finland, Mr. Juha Savolainen, said: “Finland is committed to supporting the African Circular Economy Alliance and the circular economy as a pathway to green growth. The key to success in designing a circular economy roadmap in Finland has been the involvement of a broad spectrum of stakeholders, such as ministries, local governments and the private sector. We hope that sharing our experience can help others to succeed in their circular transition.”

