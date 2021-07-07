Business

AfDB launches new policy on water

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched its new policy on water, the multilateral lender announced at the weekend. According to a press release, the event was attended by the bank’s Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Atsuko Toda, and Osward Chanda, Acting Director, Water Development and Sanitation Department. Speaking at the event, Toda underscored the importance of the water policy to the AfDB’s efforts to improve the lives of Africans. “This new water policy provides a general framework for the African Development Bank Group’s water sector.

It is based on a strong appreciation of the causal relationship between water security and economic growth,” she said. Toda said the policy aims to improve Africa’s water security and transform its water assets to foster sustainable green and inclusive socio-economic growth and development.

“The bank is committed to a water-secure Africa where there is the equitable and sustainable use and management of water resources for quality socio-economic transformation,” she added. Climate change-induced water scarcity could cost the Sahel up to 11 per cent of gross domestic product, spur migration, and spark conflict, Toda said. “Water is a key factor in managing risks related to famine, pandemics, migration, inequalities within and among countries, and political instability,” she added. Investing in the water sector will also be critical to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Chanda said the policy focuses on other topics such as water supply, sanitation, and hygiene – also known as WASH – water for food and water for energy, and transboundary water management.

