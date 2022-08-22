AfDB launches preparations for new 10-year strategy

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has launched preparations for a new Ten-Year Strategy (TYS 2023-2032), which will supersede its current TYS (2013-2022), the lender said in a statement. According to the statement, the next TYS is expected to provide a vision for how the bank’s plans to build on its significant achievements over the last decade to accelerate Africa’s inclusive, green and resilient growth and development. The statement said: “As part of the formulation of its new Ten- Year Strategy, the bank is conducting external consultations to ensure that the specific needs and expectations of its clients are well understood and captured. “The consultations will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to offer a variety of perspectives to shape the bank’s strategy to transform Africa. The consultations will also offer opportunities to deepen existing partnerships and establish new ones, as the continent faces an unprecedented set of challenges in the coming decade. “To that effect, an online survey has been designed to elicit valuable insights from a wide range of stakeholders, which will inform the strategic orientations and critical paths to be taken over the next decade. The targeted respondents are multilateral development banks, the private sector, civil society organisations, and academic and applied research institutions.”
