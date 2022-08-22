Business

AfDB launches preparations for new 10-year strategy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has launched preparations for a new Ten-Year Strategy (TYS 2023-2032), which will supersede its current TYS (2013-2022), the lender said in a statement. According to the statement, the next TYS is expected to provide a vision for how the bank’s plans to build on its significant achievements over the last decade to accelerate Africa’s inclusive, green and resilient growth and development. The statement said: “As part of the formulation of its new Ten- Year Strategy, the bank is conducting external consultations to ensure that the specific needs and expectations of its clients are well understood and captured. “The consultations will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to offer a variety of perspectives to shape the bank’s strategy to transform Africa. The consultations will also offer opportunities to deepen existing partnerships and establish new ones, as the continent faces an unprecedented set of challenges in the coming decade. “To that effect, an online survey has been designed to elicit valuable insights from a wide range of stakeholders, which will inform the strategic orientations and critical paths to be taken over the next decade. The targeted respondents are multilateral development banks, the private sector, civil society organisations, and academic and applied research institutions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Blord: How I turned passion for Blockchain market into money

Posted on Author Reporter

  A leading figure in the Blockchain market in Nigeria, Linus Williams Ifejika, aka,  Blord, has revealed how he turned his passion for exploring the market into a profitable, money-making business. Blord has also spoken of how he was able to proffer solutions to the challenges he saw in the emerging digital economy. According to […]
Business

Stock market extends gain with N18bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.14 per cent. Market watchers attributed development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on under value stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 34.83 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at […]
Business

Report: CBN rule leaves cocoa stranded at ports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian cocoa exporters are facing long delays in shipping their goods after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) insisted on additional documentation to ensure proceeds are returned to the country, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The news agency reported Pius Ayodele, President the Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria, as saying that at least 100,000 tons of cocoa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica