AfDB launches second phase of WACMI project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched the second phase of West African Capital Markets Integration (WACMI) Project to establish a common securities listing and trading platform across West African bourses, according to a statement posted on the lender’s website.

The statement said: “In December 2020, WACMI received a grant of $850,000 from the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund (CMDTF), a multi-donor fund administered by the AfDB and supported by Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Phase 2 of the integration project, financed by the grant, entails harmonization of regulations in participating capital markets as well as building capacity of market regulators and operators to handle cross-border investments.”

Representatives of participating governments, the African Development Bank, CMDTF, and regional bodies attended the virtual launch, including Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa; Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone, Professor Kelfala Kallon; Director General of the West African Monetary Institute, (WAMI), Dr. Olorunsola Olowofeso; and Managing Director of Ghana Stock Exchange, Ekow Afedzie. Georges Heinen, Senior Government Counsellor of Luxembourg and Adriaan van Velthoven, Policy Advisor to the Government of the Netherlands, were also present.

