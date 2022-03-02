AfDB leads calls for $100bn SDRs reallocation to Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is leading calls for the reallocation of $100 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to African countries, the Bank’s Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said. Adesina, who stated this when a US congressional delegation visited the AfDB’s headquarters, said the regional multilateral development finance institution was advocating that these funds be channeled through the bank as a prescribed holder of SDRs, and as an institution which has a AAA credit rating.

“SDRs offer African countries a tremendous opportunity to deal with debt,” the bank chief said. IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, recently said that emerging market and developing economies could benefit from the planned large scale on-lending of SDRs, from countries that received the bulk of the historic $650 billion SDR approved by the fund in August, to those nations that most need the money. As part of its response to the Covid-19 crisis, the Board of Governors of the IMF had on August 2, 2021, approved a general allocation of SDRs equivalent to $650 billion (about SDR 456 billion), to boost global liquidity.

The SDR, an international reserve asset created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries’ official reserves, can be exchanged among governments for freely usable currencies in times of need. Adesina said African economies were rebounding, but the continent faced mounting commercial debt, the adverse impacts of climate change, lack of opportunities for youth, and poor access to Covid-19 vaccines. He asked for the United States’ support in tackling climate change. He explained that the Bank was investing heavily in climate adaptation and was working closely with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on climate finance.

He pointed out that in April 2021, the AfDB together with the Global Center on Adaptation, launched the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program to mobilize $25 billion to support climate adaptation on the African continent. The visiting delegation also learned that the AfDB is supporting entrepreneurship and skills development, especially digital skills, and has been working to develop youth entrepreneurship investment banks, which will support the businesses of young people.

On health, an equally important subject given the realities of the last two years especially, the bank’s President explained that as part of its plans for quality health care infrastructure, the institution would invest $3 billion in building Africa’s pharmaceutical industries and vaccine manufacturing capacities. Adesina also looked ahead to the 16th replenishment of the African Development Fund, the African Development Bank Group’s concessional lending arm. He is promoting reform of the Fund to enable it to leverage its equity and tap into capital markets in support of Africa’s lowincome countries.

The US Congressional delegation was led by Gregory Meeks, who is Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. Meeks emphasised that the United States will only be part of the future if it invests in Africa now. “If the United States is not investing in Africa today – especially when we look at the size of Africa’s youth population, which is larger than America’s entire population– then we are not going to be a part of the future,” Meeks said. He added: “My singular focus had been to make sure Africa moves “from the back to the front. There’s a lot of work to do.

Governments can’t do it alone. The African Development Bank will play a big role. When Prosper Africa needs guidance, I will point them to the African Development Bank.” The US Congressional members and the Bank’s senior leadership shared consensus on the transformative roles of women. According to Adesina, the bank, through its Affirmative Finance Action for Women initiative, would disburse $500 million to women businesses across the continent. Delegation members expressed strong support for the AfDB’s priorities and appreciation of its development impact.

