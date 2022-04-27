AfDB mobilizes $540m for development of Agro Industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that it would support Nigeria to develop Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones as part of the quest for food security in the country.

According to a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Bank and a former Minister of Agriculture, disclosed this while briefing President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The AfDB boss said: “We have decided to mobilize $540 million for the programme. The African Development Bank has approved a total of $210 million. The Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have approved $170 million, and $160 million respectively, towards the programme.”

Adesina indicated that the processing zones would initially be rolled out in seven states, including Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Kwara, Imo, Cross River and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“I look forward, Your Excellency, to your formal launch of these Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, very soon,” Dr Adesina added.

Buhari commended AfDB for being foresighted and proactive about food security on the continent, and Nigeria specifically.

