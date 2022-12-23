AfDB, MOWCA collaborate in $1trn maritime resources in Nigeria, others

African Development Bank (AfDB) and Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) have resolved to collaborate on port efficiency, rail and road connectivity in order to tap the $1trillion resources in Nigeria and other coastal countries in the region. Of the 54 African countries, 34 are coastal countries and over 90 per cent of African export and import are transported by sea.

The Secretary General of MOWCA, Dr Paul Adalikwu, at a meeting in Abidjan with the bank’s Acting Director, Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, Mr. Mike Salawou, said that the organisation was planning to establish a Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) with headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria as an avenue to provide funding for African shipping industry to enable indigenous investors own ships and play active role in the maritime industry. Adalikwu urged the bank to look at his action plan on repositioning MOWCA and provide assistance to implement the programmes of work. He stressed that nine member states had signed the bank’s charter document with 51 per cent equity share allotment to member states and 49 per cent equity set aside for private sector investors and encouraged the bank to see this as an opportunity to invest in the RMDB.

Also, the secretary general noted that there was plan to recruit officers to fill key positions at the secretariat general to encourage member states to replicate the existing anti-piracy laws of Nigeria and Togo for harmonisation of procedures and practices to prosecute criminals caught in the Gulf of Guinea. Adalikwu explained that the blue economy was an avenue for empowerment of women and youths through the ocean resources, thereby mitigating involvement in maritime crimes, institutional maritime capacity building and engagement of more women in the sector.

Salawou promised to engage with MOWCA on the review of the study on the development of the maritime sector that aims at promoting intra-African cabotage transport to reduce identified gaps. The bank assured of partnership on promoting port efficiency through improvement of connectivity with rail and road transport for facilitation of cargo transit to landlocked countries and assisting in overcoming the challenges in the sector through job openings for African maritime practitioners currently dominated by Asian seafarers. The acting director stressed that the bank was developing its strategies to fully address maritime issues with the African Union Commission and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), based on their in-volvement in the regional coastal shipping line project, SEALINK, initiated by the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI) and ECOWAS. Salawou added that AfDB was considering the port infrastructure development and city urbanisation in the Praia-Dakar link by sea. Meanwhile, the Chairman Ship Owners Forum (SOF), Mrs Margaret Onyema- Orakusi, has called on Nigeria and other African countries to harness their blue economy potential for the well-being of their citizens, stressing that the African maritime industry that worth $1 trillion could be tripled in two years if the right policies implemented, adding that the idea about development of blue economy in Africa was always ignored or underexploited. She explained: “It is of this reason that development of Africa’s blue economy is included in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and a practical handbook on the blue economy was prepared by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in March 2016. “More than one-quarter of Africa’s population lives within 100km of the coast and derive their livelihood there. The territorial waters under Africa jurisdiction cover a surface of 13 million km twice, with a continental shelf of some 6.5/million km twice comprising Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).”

