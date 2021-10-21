Business

AfDB, MTN sign $500,000 grant pact on women’s access to finance

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed a grant agreement for $500,000 with Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, to be used for a study into economic, religious and social factors hampering access to finance for women in northern Nigeria. According to a press release posted on AfDB’s website yesterday, the research, which includes a feasibility study, womenfocused design and testing, will focus on both agents and customers to provide insights into women’s use of mobile money services and will be funded through the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI).

The statement said: “Despite being the continent’s largest economy, 55 per cent of rural Nigerians still lack access to financial services. The rate of mobile money adoption currently stands at four per cent, with an agent ratio of 228.8 agents per 1,000 adults. Political instability and conservative cultural norms in parts of Northern Nigeria are thought to present barriers to women’s access to finance. Additionally, 80 per cent of agents in the region are men.

