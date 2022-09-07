News Top Stories

AfDB mulls mobilising $13bn for climate change, says Adesin

President African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday said it’s fund, the African Development Fund (ADF), would introduce a Climate Action Window to mobilise between four billion dollars to $13 billion for climate adaptation for ADF countries.

 

In a statement from the AfDB, Adesina said this at the Africa Climate Adaptation Summit, which took place in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Monday.

 

The ADF countries are Benin, Burkina Faso. Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger and Rwanda. Others are Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Ghana, Lesotho, Mauritania, Sao Tome & Principe, Cameroon, Kenya, Senegal, Zambia and Nigeria.

 

The AfDB president said the fund mobilised would be used to support 20 million farmers with access to climate resilient agricultural technologies, 20 million farmers and pastoralists access to weatherindexed crop insurance.

 

