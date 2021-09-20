AfDB names communications director

African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Solomon Mugera as director of communications and external relations effective October 1, 2021.

The President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwunmi Adesina, while reacting to the appointment, said Mugera would support the bank’s group’s vision and outreach effort to make its priorities, activities and Mugera, a Kenyan national, brings extensive experience to this role as a seasoned journalist.

He brings in 20 years of expertise, having worked internationally as a media manager.

In a statement by the bank, Mugera would contribute to building financial and political support for Africa Development Bank Group and strengthen its role as a global thought leader on the continent’s most pressing development challenges.

He will manage corporate communications and external relations with key stakeholders, including media, civil society, foundations, the private sector, African countries and international organisations.

