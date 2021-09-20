Business

AfDB names communications director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Solomon Mugera as director of communications and external relations effective October 1, 2021.

 

The President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwunmi Adesina, while reacting to the appointment, said Mugera would support the bank’s group’s vision and outreach effort to make its priorities, activities and Mugera, a Kenyan national, brings extensive experience to this role as a seasoned journalist.

 

He brings in 20 years of expertise, having worked internationally as a media manager.

 

In a statement by the bank, Mugera would contribute to building financial and political support for Africa Development Bank Group and strengthen its role as a global thought leader on the continent’s most pressing development challenges.

 

He will manage corporate communications and external relations with key stakeholders, including media, civil society, foundations, the private sector, African countries and international organisations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tackling Nigeria’s e-waste challenge

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The latest e-waste report from the United Nations ranks Nigeria as one of the leading countries generating tonnes of e-waste annually. Yet, the country is one of the poorest in terms of management of such wastes, thus raising more health concerns even as the country loses from lack of recycling. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The last […]
Business

Report: COVID-19 crisis drives down global wages

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of COVID-19, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was available, and that the crisis is likely to inflict massive downward pressure on wages in […]
Business

Siemens picks firm as product reseller in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

GIL Automation, a long-standing partner to Siemens, has been appointed as a Value Added Reseller in Nigetia. This is part of the industrial giant’s support and contribution to the development of industry in Africa, a development that compelled it to revised its business approach for sustainable business development and competitiveness. GIL Automation has been sustainable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica