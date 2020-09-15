AfDB: Obasanjo hails Buhari for supporting Adesina’s re-election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday commended President Muhammed Buhari for supporting the re-election of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina.

In what appeared to be Obasanjo’s first official reaction to Adesina’s re-election penultimate week, he also commended some past and present African leaders for their support during the period.

TheformerPresidentspoke when the leadership of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), led by the National President, Comrade Desmond Nwachukwu, paid him a courtesy call at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo, whileresponding toremarksmadebytheFIBAN President on the support given to Adesina, added that educa-tion played a vital role in the success so far made by him and other Nigerians doing the country proud in their different endeavour.

“I must commend the Federal Government for the support given to him (Adesina) to getthissecondtermticket.

You know that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, recommended him before this new government came on board. The government could have rejected him.

So, I must commend the President for supporting him all through. “Also, let me acknowledge and commend some of my colleagues, the 14 former Presidents in Africa for joining me immediately I drew their attentions to it.

Some present Presidents also deserved commendations too,” Obasanjo said. The former President stressed the importance of education in the development of the country.

He said “If Adesina had not gone to school, no matter the innate ability God might have given him, he would not have got to where he is today.

“So, the first thing is how do we get the about 14million children, who are out of school now back to school. 14million children, who should have been in school, undergoing education training that will make them to contribute to the development of the country in the near future.

“It is having good education that will make them a good product to market in the global world like Adesina. Not only him; we have several like him, including the AFRISM President, Dr. Oramah,” Obasanjo said.

