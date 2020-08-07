Business

AfDB, others’ climate financing hit $61.6bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Climate financing by seven of the world’s largest multilateral development banks (MDBs), including African Development Bank (AfDB), totalled $61.6 billion in 2019, of which $41.5 billion (67 per cent) was in low-and middle-income economies, according to the 2019 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks’ Climate Finance.

The report shows that $46.6 billion, or 76 per cenof total financing for the year was devoted to climate change mitigation investments that aim to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and slow down global warming. Of this, 59 per cent went to low-and middleincome economies. The remaining $15 billion, or 24 per cent, was invested in adaptation efforts to help countries build resilience to the mounting impacts of climate change, including worsening droughts, extreme flooding and rising sea levels.

Ninety-three per cent of this finance was directed at low-and middle-income economies. In addition, the MDBs, last year, reported a further $102.7 billion in net climate co-finance – investments from the public and private sector, taking the total of climate activity financed in the year to $164.3 billion.

Additional climate funds channelled through MDBs, such as the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Trust Fund, the Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund (GEEREF), the European Union’s funds for Climate Action, and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), play an important role in boosting MDB climate financing. The MDBs have reported on climate finance since 2011, based on a jointly developed methodology for climate finance tracking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ShopRite: We’re not leaving Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

ShopRite Nigeria has debunked the story making the rounds that it intends to close shop in Nigeria.   The Country Director for Chastex Consult, Ini Archibong said: “Shoprite is not leaving Nigeria.   “We have only just opened to Nigerian investors which we have also been talking to just before now. We are not leaving, […]
Business

NSE opens week negative with N162bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

…upgrades issuer portal   The Nigerian equities market yesterday extended losses to begin the trading week negative as sell pressure remains unabated, producing 14 losers and 17 gainers. This is just as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also announced the upgrade of its Issuers’ Portal (X-Issuer).   Key market indicators, the NSE ASI declined by […]
Business

Post Covid-19: Transport sector can contribute 10% to GDP –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

•Say NURTW leaders are collecting revenue due to govt   •Small operators could go bankrupt     Transportation is a vital component of human activity; experts have argued that the sector can contribute about 10 per cent to the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) if the right policies are put in place to drive the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: