Business

AfDB, others pledge to boost economies post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Heads of four Regional Development Banks (RDBs)- African Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)- have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to boost their regions’ economies in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. They made the pledge at a virtual meeting, which was hosted by African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina, the outgoing chair of the group.

Other RDB Heads at the meeting were, Odile Renaud-Basso, new President of the EBRD, Masatsugu Asakwa, President of the ADB and Mauricio Claver Carone, the new President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). According to a press release issued by the AfDB, the RDB heads discussed key areas for mutual cooperation and to build back their regions’ economies post COVID-19. These included debt, climate resilience financing, the importance of resilient infrastructure, health infrastructure and access to and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

To mitigate the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic and to assist member countries, Adesina said that RDBs had so far collectively disbursed about $230 billion dollars, but insisted they needed to work even more closely together, as the world experienced a second wave of the virus, and given the looming debt crisis. Adesina described the conversation as an opportunity to share lessons in particular from the current pandemic, climate, on what we are doing, the work environment and attracting investments for the private sector.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Egypt, Nigeria explore pact in mining sector

Posted on Author reSunday Ojeme with agency report

Seventeen months after the Egyptian government lamented its disadvantaged trade position with Nigeria, both countries have begun a process of collaboration in mining.   To this end, Egypt Petroleum Minister, Tarek el Molla, recently held a meeting with Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, to discuss means of boosting bilateral […]
Business

Mitigating flooding, environmental challenges in mega city

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

As rains beckon with associated effects of flooding, erosion and sea level rise in cities, Lagos has put measures in place to mitigate climate change-induced  environmental challenges. Dayo Ayeyemi reports     F rom Sokoto to Lagos, Maiduguri  to Port Harcourt, Nigeria is confronted with various  environmental challenges induced mainly by climate change and global […]
Business

Boko Haram: Cameroon bans cereal exports to Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cameroon has blocked cereals exports, including millet and corn, to Nigeria as a food security measure after a production drop. Authorities blamed the decrease in food production on its northern border on the threat from Boko Haram terrorists. Damian Kinkoh of the food control unit of Cameroon’s Trade Ministry says about 6,000 metric tons […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: