AfDB, others promote gender inclusion in energy sector

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) and the ENERGIA International Network on Gender and Sustainable Energy have jointly launched country briefs offering new insight into gender and energy in Africa.

The briefs, covering the East African states of Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, also guide future gender-sensitive development sector projects to ensure men and women reap the benefits of energy interventions.

The launch concluded the “Gender and Sustainable Energy Access in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda” virtual event, hosted by the Bank last week. The event drew together over 300 participants from three continents.

The panelists, mainly gender and energy experts and high-level decision-makers discussed women’s role in the global energy transition and the urgent need for sex-disaggregated data and evidence.

Vanessa Moungar, Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society at the African Development Bank, opened the session with a presentation on the country briefs’ significance and usefulness.

“The data collected for these briefs as well as the multi-stakeholder engagement at the national level enabled us to obtain specific recommendations for each country, which can be used by decision-makers, policy-makers, as well as by CSOs, to make better informed decisions and design more impactful programming,” Moungar said.

