AfDB, others reaffirm commitment to catalysing trade, investment

Amid rising urgency for instruments to de-risk investment across Africa, the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) and its Africa Co-Guarantee Platform’s (CGP) partners have affirmed commitments to better leverage guarantee and insurance products, as part of efforts to boost trade and investment across the continent.

They made the pledge at the Africa Co-Guarantee Platform’s (CGP) steering committee meeting, which was hosted by Afreximbank. The Africa Co-Guarantee Platform’s (CGP) partners are, the AfDB, Afreximbank, African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), GuarantCo (part of PIDG, the Private Infrastructure Development Group) and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit Insurance (ICIEC). According to a press release, the partners pledged to extend direct transaction support for specific projects, includfriday

 

Related Articles
Business

Analysts expect significant growth in April- June GDP

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Ahead of the expected release of the “Nigeria Gross Domestic Product(GDP) by output Report (Q2’21)” by the  National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) this week, financial analysts have said that they expect the data to show significant improvement in economic growth during the period.   Specifically, in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, analysts at […]
Business

Over N700m withdrawn from Zugacoin in 3 days – Blockchain report says

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zugacoin the first and fastest selling Cryptocurrency in Africa, launched December 1, 2020 has recorded another ground breaking achievement of over 700 million withdrawals within three days. According to Archbishop Professor Sam Zuga, the Founder of the crypocurrency whose vision and mission is to lead Africans to financial freedom through Zugacoin, the recent withdrawal […]
Business

Regional bank tackles FG over unfriendly port environment

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

African Development Bank (AfDB) has urged the Federal Government to transform Nigerian ports for efficiency in order to support industrial manufacturing sector. Findings revealed that as at December 2020, no fewer than 500,000 containers laden with raw materials were trapped at the ports.   The uncleared consignments, which belong to manufacturing companies and traders, were […]

