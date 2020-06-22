AfDB partners CSOs on complaints handling

T

he Compliance Review and Mediation Unit (BCRM), the Secretariat of the African Development Bank’s (AfDB’s) Independent Review Mechanism (IRM), has organized an information webinar for civil society organizations (CSOs) on “Handling Complaints from People Affected by Projects Financed” by the Bank.

The webinar was organized in partnership with three CSOs: Accountability Counsel in the USA, Lumiere Synergie pour le Developpement (LSD) in Senegal and the Centre pour le Developpement de la Region de Tensift (CDRT in Morocco with the support of the Bank’s Civil Society and Community Engagement Division.

The session provided an opportunity for participants to discuss and highlight the challenges and impacts of the IRM work on communities affected by projects financed by the AfDB and in helping the Bank achieve its sustainable development objectives.

