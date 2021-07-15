Business

AfDB, partners renew commitment to end child stunting in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Big Win Philanthropy, have renewed their commitment to end child stunting and other forms of malnutrition through the Banking on Nutrition Partnership. According to a press release, they stated this at a high-level panel discussion organized by the AfDB, during which the partners shared lessons learned, experiences, achievements of the Banking on Nutrition Partnership since its inception five years ago, as well as its implementation within the Bank and its Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Action Plan.

“The bank is relentless in pursuing bold targets to unlock Africa’s human and economic potential. It is our aim to inspire other actors to recognize nutrition as central to that agenda,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development Complex, African Development Bank in her opening address.

“We need urgent action from all sectors to rise and renew commitment towards nutrition to help speed up the recovery from COVID-19 and accelerate achievement of nutrition targets,” she added. Other interventions during the programme came from Kesete Admasu, CEO of Big Win Philanthropy, Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Joel Spicer, CEO of Nutrition International and Martin Fregene and Chanda Osward, directors from the African Development Bank.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NCAA: Why more foreign registered aircraft operate in Nigeria

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE,

● 70 foreign endorsed, 46 active ● 23 carry Nigeria’s register mark PROLIFERATION NCAA tries to encourage the owners to deregister and register their aircraft in Nigeria’s registration number   The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has admitted that there are some gaps in the system that allow proliferation of […]
Business

New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport: Rugged, smoother, more comfortable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, has officially unveiled the 4th generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) in a first of its kind virtual car launch in Nigeria.   The event was witnessed on YouTube by customers and other stakeholders who were shown the salient features of the 2020 […]
Business

Analysts: Rising energy costs, currency pressures’ll worsen inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Monday, analysts at CardinalStone Research have predicted that the index could climb higher in the remaining months of the year due to rising energy costs and the impact of existing currency pressures. The NBS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica