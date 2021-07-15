AfDB, partners renew commitment to end child stunting in Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Big Win Philanthropy, have renewed their commitment to end child stunting and other forms of malnutrition through the Banking on Nutrition Partnership. According to a press release, they stated this at a high-level panel discussion organized by the AfDB, during which the partners shared lessons learned, experiences, achievements of the Banking on Nutrition Partnership since its inception five years ago, as well as its implementation within the Bank and its Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Action Plan.

“The bank is relentless in pursuing bold targets to unlock Africa’s human and economic potential. It is our aim to inspire other actors to recognize nutrition as central to that agenda,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development Complex, African Development Bank in her opening address.

“We need urgent action from all sectors to rise and renew commitment towards nutrition to help speed up the recovery from COVID-19 and accelerate achievement of nutrition targets,” she added. Other interventions during the programme came from Kesete Admasu, CEO of Big Win Philanthropy, Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Joel Spicer, CEO of Nutrition International and Martin Fregene and Chanda Osward, directors from the African Development Bank.

