AfDB, partners support initiative to light up Sahel region

An African initiative launched by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) to increase solar generation capacity to provide 250 million people with electricity access across Africa’s Sahel region for socio-economic development continues to attract financial support from around the world, according to a press release. The statement said that the project, which was launched in 2019 by the AfDB Group and its partners, the Desert to Power initiative, was designed to make Africa a renewable power house. According to the statement, “Desert to Power will develop and provide 10 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030 across 11 countries where 64 per cent of the population lives without electricity – with consequences for education, health and business.

The project will positively impact Senegal, Nigeria, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Eritrea.” It also disclosed that at an event held during the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh last Friday, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, represented by its executive director for Africa, Joseph Nganga, announced $35 million in support of Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) under the initiative.

SEFA is a multi-dollar special fund created to provide catalytic finance to unlock private sector investments in renewable energy. Norway’s Minister for International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, also announced a contribution of 300 million Norwegian kroner (around $29 million) from her government to support SEFA. Addressing participants, including ministers from the Sahel region, AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, emphasised the importance of electricity in ensuring security and poverty reduction.

“Desert to Power is a $20 billion initiative to do 10,000 megawatts of solar power … This will be the largest solar zone in the world and so we want to turn this into a real economic activity … one that will generate productive energy to be used by the countries across the Sahel,” Adesina said.

The AfDB boss said the initiative had several components, including utility-scale solar generation, decentralised energy solutions, transmission and distribution, utility reform, and an efficient policy and regulatory environment to safeguard investments. Adesina said the programme would significantly contribute to climate action by protecting a Great Green Wall against desertification and other climate change impacts. He also referred to the $1 billion Sahel G5 Financing Facility approved by the bank’s Board of Directors earlier this year, which includes $150 million in concessional resources from the Green Climate Fund as a key facility to help de-risk private sector solar projects.

