Business

AfDB, partners support initiative to light up Sahel region

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An African initiative launched by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) to increase solar generation capacity to provide 250 million people with electricity access across Africa’s Sahel region for socio-economic development continues to attract financial support from around the world, according to a press release. The statement said that the project, which was launched in 2019 by the AfDB Group and its partners, the Desert to Power initiative, was designed to make Africa a renewable power house. According to the statement, “Desert to Power will develop and provide 10 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030 across 11 countries where 64 per cent of the population lives without electricity – with consequences for education, health and business.

The project will positively impact Senegal, Nigeria, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Eritrea.” It also disclosed that at an event held during the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh last Friday, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, represented by its executive director for Africa, Joseph Nganga, announced $35 million in support of Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) under the initiative.

SEFA is a multi-dollar special fund created to provide catalytic finance to unlock private sector investments in renewable energy. Norway’s Minister for International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, also announced a contribution of 300 million Norwegian kroner (around $29 million) from her government to support SEFA. Addressing participants, including ministers from the Sahel region, AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, emphasised the importance of electricity in ensuring security and poverty reduction.

“Desert to Power is a $20 billion initiative to do 10,000 megawatts of solar power … This will be the largest solar zone in the world and so we want to turn this into a real economic activity … one that will generate productive energy to be used by the countries across the Sahel,” Adesina said.

The AfDB boss said the initiative had several components, including utility-scale solar generation, decentralised energy solutions, transmission and distribution, utility reform, and an efficient policy and regulatory environment to safeguard investments. Adesina said the programme would significantly contribute to climate action by protecting a Great Green Wall against desertification and other climate change impacts. He also referred to the $1 billion Sahel G5 Financing Facility approved by the bank’s Board of Directors earlier this year, which includes $150 million in concessional resources from the Green Climate Fund as a key facility to help de-risk private sector solar projects.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

GTBank gets regulatory approval as holding company

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has announced that it has obtained the approval in principle of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commence the process of the rorganisation of the bank to a financial holding company which will be implemented by means of scheme of arrangement between the bank and its shareholders pursuant to […]
Business

Standard Bank Group appoints new Chief Executive for Africa Regions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has appointed Yinka Sanni as its new Chief Executive for Africa Regions and a member of the Group Leadership Council. Sanni, the group’s Regional Chief Executive for West Africa, takes over from Sola David- Borha, who is retiring after 31 years of distinguished service to the group. […]
Business

Ecobank Nigeria pledges increased collaboration with CIBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has pledged more support and collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).   Speaking during a courtesy visit by the President and Council members of the institute to Ecobank Nigeria’s head office in Lagos, Akinwuntan restated that Ecobank would continue to contribute to the efforts of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica