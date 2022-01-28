Shonekan
AfDB President condoles with Shonekan family

The President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina and his wife, Yemisi, have paid a condolence visit to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, the widow of the former Head of the Nigerian Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan. Adesina described the late Shonekan as an illustrious Nigerian and son of Ogun State, who selflessly and with exceptional courage took on the mantle of leadership at a time of great national turbulence and uncertainty. According to Adesina, “Chief Shonekan straddled the worlds of business, governance, community devel opment and philanthropy with excellence. His immense contributions to and sacrifices for Nigeria will ensure that his memory remains evergreen in the history of Nigeria.” Recounting his memories of Shonekan, Adesina said he was a great man with a big heart, who believed in and remained committed to the unity of Nigeria. He was always thoughtful, gracious, full of wisdom, with every word sculpted to shape a better pathway for the country. Wishing Mrs Shonekan well, Adesine prayed that God would grant her grace, strength and the fortitude to bear the immense loss.

 

