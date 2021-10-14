News

AfDB president laments Nigeria’s stagnant export profile

The President, African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina has expressed dissatisfaction with Nigeria’s exportprofilewhichremains stagnant in the last 40 years. Represented on Tuesday in Abuja by his Senior Adviser on Industrialization, Oyebanji Oyeleran- Oyeyinka, at a press conference on how Nigeria can leverage AfDB’s initiative on Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, Adesina said Nigeria lags behind on export of commodities when compared with other contemporary nations.

He said: “People are always talking about how FX is short. Yes, FX will be short because we don’t make enough. For almost 40 years, when you look at the profile of exports in Nigeria, it is almost staying the same, while that of other countries have changed over time.

“For instance, Nigeria, Malaysia and Vietnam were at the same level of resource dependency 40 years ago. In other words, they get almost 70to80percentof theirexternal revenue from one source – oil revenue. But all these countries moved away from that oil dependency.”

