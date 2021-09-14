AfDB president tasks govt on investment

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has urged the Federal Government to consider economic investment as a way of addressing rising spate of insecurity in the country instead of relying mainly on the military approach.

The AfDB boss gave the advice in the wake of deepening security threat plaguing the nation.

This comes as Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, lauded Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina for their various outstanding contributions to the economy.

Emefiele and Adesina and other distinguished Nigerians were recipients of the 2020 Leadership Conference and Awards, which held recently in Abuja

