AfDB president wins Nigeria global brand award

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has been awarded Nigeria Global Brand Award of the Year 2021 by Blueprint newspapers, a national daily print and newspaper in Nigeria. The award is in recognition of what the newspaper describes as Adesina’s pragmatic and purposeful leadership. Ms. Amina. J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary General and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization are also award recipients.

Over 30 Nigerians were recognised during the 2021 Annual Public Lectures and Impact Series/Awards ceremony held on the 16th of August at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. Guests included Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Mai Mala Bunu of Yobe State, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Muhammed, and Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare. Others were His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu III, and various representatives of government, the private sector and members of the diplomatic corps. Bunu, who is also the chair of the 2021 Annual Public Lectures and Impact Series/Awards, congratulated the award recipients.

