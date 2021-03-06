News

AfDB provides $400,000 grant for Nigeria to support capital markets devt

The African Development Bank Group on Friday signed a $400,000 grant agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments. The funds will go towards strengthening the risk-based supervision framework, regulation of derivatives and green bonds, and build capacity for green finance. The grant will be sourced from the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund, a multidonor fund administered by the Bank.

“This collaboration further underscores our mutual goal to grow our markets and create viable avenues for sustainable economic development for Nigeria and the region,” said Lamido Yuguda, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission at the virtual signing ceremony. The grant is aligned with the priorities of the Bank’s Country Strategy for Nigeria, which envisages measures to stimulate capital market development to unlock financial resources for productive sector investments, infrastructure development and private sector growth. Lamin Barrow, Senior Director of the Bank’s Nigeria Country Department, noted the urgency of the implementation of the project.

Our Reporters

