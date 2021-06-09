Business

AfDB provides $686,000 grant to WFP

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has provided a grant of $686,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which will provide food relief to thousands of people in southern Madagascar. According to a press release, the support comes at a critical time for Madagascar, which is suffering its worst drought in 40 years. Over 1.35 million people in the country are highly food insecure and left with nothing to eat. This is double the figure at the same time last year and the crisis is mounting. “We are grateful for the generosity of the African Development Bank.

This support affirms their commitment to ensure the food and nutrition security of the Malagasy people, which is vital for the development of the country,” said Moumini Ouedraogo, WFP Country Representative in Madagascar. The contribution from the African Development Bank has allowed WFP to provide around 72,000 people in the south of Madagascar with life-saving food assistance for three months from May to July. The package includes 510 tons of rice, 195 tons of legumes, 78 tons of vegetable oil, 34 tons of supercereals and 14.24 tons of nutritional supplementary feeding.

