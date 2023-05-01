Business Money Line

AfDB Rolls Out New Whistleblowing Policy

Posted on Author Bukola

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has launched a six-month campaign to sensitize its internal and external stakeholders on its new Whistleblowing Policy, approved by the Boards of Directors in January this year.

According to a press release, the Whistleblowing Policy 2023 builds on a 2007 policy, which at the time was widely considered as progressive and reflective of the value the Bank Group places on the contribution of whistleblowers to its anti-corruption processes, and its zero tolerance of any retaliation against them.

The statement also said: “The new policy sets additional standards, by bringing the Bank’s Boards members and elected officials under the disciplinary scope of the policy where they are found to have threatened or participated in retaliation against any internal or external party reporting fraud and corruption in Bank operations, or assisting in audits, investigations and disciplinary processes.

“Enhancing its ability to protect external whistleblowers, the new policy classifies retaliation by external parties within the context of AfDB-financed operations as Obstructive Practices, which are subject to debarment under the Bank’s sanctions system.”

Speaking at the launch of the Whistleblowing Policy sensitisation campaign at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Paula Santos- Da Costa, Director of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption, stated: “the campaign will be implemented over a six-month period in the Bank’s headquarters, regional and country offices and in Regional Member Countries.”

Santos-Da Costa, the bank’s designated chief whistleblower protection officer, said the campaign will be carried out through a variety of activities including, installation of information desks, dissemination of information, education and communication materials such as fact sheets and FAQs.

