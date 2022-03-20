News

AfDB secures $32.8bn for Lagos- Abidjan mega highway, others

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said that it has secured $32.8 billion in investment commitments for projects in Africa.

 

The largest deal secured at the recent three-day Africa Investment Forum was $15.6 billion for the Lagos-Abidjan mega highway, connecting West Africa’s two major cities in Nigeria and Ivory Coast, said AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina at the just concluded meeting with investors.

 

According to him, the highway of about 1,200 km (745 miles) will have four to six lanes and should be completed in about six years. He said: “Africa is a very bankable continent. We’ve gone through hard times because of the COVID-19 situation but here we are on a rebound. Africa is back for investments.”

 

Other projects the bank secured funds for as part of its COVID-19 response, touch on sectors including agriculture and agro-processing, education, energy and climate, healthcare, minerals and mining, and information and communications technology.

 

Adesina said that on the health side, projects include a new medical city in Accra, a fund for health services for low-income populations in South Africa, and two platforms for manufacturing pharmaceutical products: one in West Africa and one in Kenya.

 

The forum was meant to be held late last year but was postponed due to a surge of Omicron coronavirus variant infections

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti community battles internal crisis over royal inheritance

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State is currently engulfed by a royal crisis between two families in the town. The families’ are- Ebi Oke Owa of Ilogbo Ekiti and Isape of Aafin compound Ilogbo Ekiti. They are fighting each other over the rightful owner of the royal heritage of the community […]
News

Man paraded for killing girlfriend as father is nabbed for attempting to kill daughter

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu yesterday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital.   According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21, 2020 picked up the deceased lady, […]
News

2023: Tinubu Support Organisation unfolds grassroots mobilisers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Lagos State chapter of the Tinubu Support Organisation, (TSO), has inaugurated various directorates and directors to mobilse Nigerians from the grassroots for the actualisation of the former governor of Lagos State quest to be president of Nigeria. The group also said that the best man to succeed President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica