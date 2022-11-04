AfDB seeks closer linkage of peace, security, development efforts

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has emphasised the need for closer linkage of peace, security and development efforts among partners in order to ensure more efficient response to Africa’s challenges. The bank’s Vice President for Finance and Director of Financial Services, Hassatou Diop N’Sele, stated this in her opening speech at the African Union’ (AU) first political conference held in Tangier, Morocco. N’Sele, who delivered the speech on behalf of the President of the AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said the meeting provided a unique opportunity to better sequence and interweave security and development interventions in Africa. “If ever there was a time to reaffirm the strategic nature of the link between security and development, it is now,” N’Sele stressed. She noted that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa’s GDP in 2020 recorded its largest decline in twenty years.
