AfDB seeks G7’s support for Africa’s emergency food production plan

The world must do more to tackle the increasing global food insecurity worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, told a G7 ministerial conference at the weekend.

At the conference, which was held in Germany, governments, multilateral development banks, international and regional organisations, non-governmental organisations, civil societies and philanthropists demanded, among others, the release of millions of metric tonnes of food trapped in Ukraine due to the war.

Addressing the conference by videoconference, Adesina urged Germany and other G7 countries to support a $1.5 billion African Emergency Food Production plan developed jointly by AfDB and the African Union to help African countries avert a looming food crisis. “While the African Development Bank has mobilised $1.3 billion of the $1.5 billion needed for the African Emergency Food Production Plan, we have a financing gap of $200 million. I would therefore like to request that Germany and all G-7 countries help provide this balance of $200 million,” the AfDB boss said.

Adesina stressed: “I raise my voice on behalf of the 1.3 billion people affected in Africa by a looming food crisis arising from this war. For Africa, we must, however, move beyond emergency food aid. We must prioritise food production. We have the technology to feed Africa – Africa does not need to hold bowls in hand to beg for food. Africa needs seeds in the ground to produce food for itself.” The African Emergency Food Production Facility will provide 20 million smallholder farmers with certified seeds.

The plan will increase access to agricultural fertilizers and enable them to rapidly produce 38 million tonnes of food worth $12 billion. Ministers from African countries including South Africa, Mauritania, Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighted the socioeconomic impact of climate change, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

They called for accelerated effort to end the war. UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, issued a strong plea saying: “Hundreds of millions of people on the poverty line have been crushed by this crisis – informal workers who are mainly women, smallholder farmers, micro and small business owners, people with disabilities.”

Guterres called on “developed nations and international financial institutions to make resources available to help governments support and invest in their people, leaving no one behind. Developing countries that face debt default must have access to effective debt relief to keep their economies afloat and their people thriving.”

In her opening speech, German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said there was an urgent need as a result of the war and disruptions to food production in Ukraine, one of the world’s leading food baskets, to provide humanitarian assistance, especially to vulnerable groups. She said, in 2022, Germany would provide €2.8 billion to its humanitarian partners to support relief effort.

