AfDB seeks increased financing to curb climate change, food insecurity

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for increased financing to reduce the effects of climate change and food insecurity in Africa.

AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, made the call when he led a delegation from the bank to the just-concluded 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

A statement issued by the bank’s Communication and External Relations Department yesterday in Abuja, said Adesina played an active part in discussions leading to an international declaration to end malnutrition and stunting.

The statement said climate change was a recur-ring theme in many of the bank’s discussions, especially the need for urgent financing for the countries’ most at risk. Speaking at the second ministerial meeting on climate and development, the AfDB president joined U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry and other participants.

“They joined in urging developed countries to deliver on the pledges they made at COP26 in Glasgow under the 2015 Paris Agreement. “Adesina echoed the call for urgent action and warned that Africa was suffering.”

 

