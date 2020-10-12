Business

AfDB seeks partnerships with Nordic businesses

Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization at the African Development Bank (AfDB), Solomon Quaynor, has said that there are strategic investment opportunities on the continent that Nordic businesses will find attractive.

 

Speaking at a webinar held by the Nordic-African Business Association (NABA), he noted that the Bank’s mandate to spur sustainable economic development and social progress on the African continent, resulted in $9 billion in commercial and concessionary lending in 2019

 

This lending, according to him, went towards the AfDB’s priority High5s, across its key cross-cutting themes – that is mainstreaming gender, support to fragile markets, and climate-friendly projects.

 

Twenty five percent was to the private sector. He cited the Boko Mine and Port in Guinea, describing it as a “truly transformative project,” noting that the $1.4 billion integrated mining and related transport infrastructure project has benefitted from a 14-year senior loan of up to $100milion from the AfDB, with up to a three-year grace period.

 

According to him, the project is expected to add $400 million to Guinea’s GDP, $300 million to the country’s trade balance annually during the operational phase. Additionally, over 4,000 jobs will be created during its construction phase, as well as 700 permanent and 1,500 temporary jobs during the operational phase.

 

He said that agro-industrialization projects for which the Bank is seeking support from Nordic country partners, would include those that add value addition to the competitive production of commodities such as cocoa, livestock and cotton, and would leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, adding value and “allowing African production to participate more in these value chains and also to increase jobs and increase incomes to private sector and also the African economy. ”

