AfDB seeks public-private cooperation for resilient infrastructure

Governments and the private sector must adopt a “whole systems approach” to urgently deliver the climate-resilient and clean infrastructure that Africa needs, African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, Solomon Quaynor, has said.

He stated this at the 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit hosted by the Netherlands. Speaking on the summit’s infrastructure panel, Quaynor said: “African governments cannot afford replacement costs, so it is best to build resilient and quality infrastructure from the onset, as well as implement adaptation improvements on existing infrastructure immediately.”

Quaynor added: “Overall, the African Development Bank has pledged to double current levels of climate finance from $12.5 billion in aggregate from 2016-2020 to $25 billion during the period 2021-2025, to support lowcarbon and climate-resilient development.”

The AfDB is supporting governments with investments in sustainable transport, waste and pollution management, energy, water, and other services that are climate proofed. This guarantees sustainable urban development and fosters climate change resilience. Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, the Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands, reiterated the importance of partnerships to achieving resilient infrastructure, emphasizing the reality of climate change and its serious effects.

“The good news,” she said, “is that adaptation will enhance growth and development, create business opportunities, reduce inequalities, and protect nature.”. Other speakers, including Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Investor Association for Infrastructure, also shared views on the need for stronger partnerships to ensure that infrastructure is prepared for climate change impacts.

“From a financial point of view and from a business point of view, there’s a really strong case for making sure you are investing today in that resilient infrastructure,” Slade said. Speaking earlier, World Bank Vice President for Infrastructure, Makhtar Diop, stressed the need to catalyze private sector financing to develop climate-resilient infrastructure. “What we are trying to do at the World Bank is to de-risk as much as possible to make investments more attractive to the private sector in critical sectors,” he stressed.

