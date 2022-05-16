AfDB seeks U.S. support for $1.5bn emergency food plan for Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has urged the United States to support the institution’s $1.5 billion emergency food production plan, which seeks to avert a looming food crisis in Africa caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The bank chief made the appeal when he and a panel of witnesses testified about global food insecurity and persisting impacts of COVID-19 before the U.S. Senate subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programmes, last week.

Speaking live via videoconference from Accra, Ghana, Adesina said the proposed Africa Emergency Food Production Plan would result in the rapid production of 38 million tonnes of food across Africa over the next two years. “The African Development Bank, with your support, is prepared to meet this new challenge and others head-on,” he said.

The plan is anchored on the provision of certified seeds of climate-adapted varieties to 20 million African farmers. With the disruption of food supplies arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, Africa faces a shortage of at least 30 million metric tonnes of food, especially wheat, maize and soybeans imported from the two countries.

Adesina said AfDB would invest $1.3 billion in the plan’s implementation. He called on the U.S. to make up the funding balance. “With U.S. support to reduce the $200 million financing gap – we can ensure the Africa Emergency Food Production Plan’s success,” he said.

He emphasised that the AfDB’s food production plan would foster the production of nutritious food rather than simply calories. “One of the things we will be supporting through this emergency food production plan is bio-fortified foods. Sorghum fortified with iron. Nutritional supplementation is important,” he said.

The AfDB president said the bank was setting up meetings with international fertilizer companies to discuss ways to ensure that African farmers continued to have access to such inputs. “If we don’t solve the fertiliser problem, we cannot solve the food problem.

According to Adesina, the Africa Emergency Food Production Plan would have a long-term impact on Africa’s food productivity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...