Business

AfDB signs grant agreement to support coding academy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed a grant agreement with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation in Rwanda to support the Rwanda Coding Academy, set up to develop top technology talent to drive a booming, innovation-driven digital economy in the East African nation, the multilateral development bank said in a press release at the weekend. According to the statement, “the grant funding of $150,000, from the Rockefeller Trust Fund, which the bank administers, will be directed to the implementation of activities, including acquisition of computers and furniture equipment for an ultra-modern innovation center of excellence, internet connectivity, teacher training and organization of job career orientation events.

“The Rwanda Coding Academy was set up as a proof-of-concept model school for developing ICT and other 21st century skills for high school level students who want to pursue a career in coding and computer science.

The academy selects high performing students and trains them in advanced software programing and cyber security skills to facilitate their emergence as world-class programmers.” The academy’s learning approach aims to strengthen the school-to-work transition by focusing on competency-based learning and providing technical skills as well as soft skills, such as agile learning, critical thinking and self-leadership. Rwandan Minister for ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, said her government welcomed the partnership with the African Development Bank.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank rewards Verve card holders with free fuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to reward customers for Verve card usage in its, “Free Fuel Promotion,” the lender has announced. According to a press release, the Free Fuel promo, which is activated by FirstBank in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc., kicked off on Monday, July 6, 2020 and would run […]
Business

Regulation: Ghanaian consultant rates CBN high

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

A Ghanaian banking consultant, Dr Richmond Attuahene, has noted that a strong banking sector is not just about reducing the minimum capital requirement to make it possible for more banks to spring up. He said it was a sector that needs strict supervision by the regulator to ensure that the players comply with all the […]
Business

Oil prices advance as China ramps up US crude imports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices rose on Monday as China’s plans to ship in large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September outweighed concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies. Brent crude added 30 cents, or 0.7 per cent to $45.10 a barrel by 0410 GMT while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: