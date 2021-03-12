Business

AfDB: Strengthening food systems key to Africa’s recovery

Strengthening food systems must be an integral part of efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and to build resilience in Africa, the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Director General for Southern Africa, Leila Mokaddem, has said. Hunger is a greater threat to many Africans than the COVID-19 crisis, Mokaddem said in a session on sustainable food systems at the Southern Africa Impact Forum. “Africa must now urgently strengthen its food systems as an integral part of efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to build resilience,” she said. Also speaking at the event, University of Pretoria’s Vice-Chancellor, Tawana Kupe, noted that “when they function well, food systems have the power to bring us together as families, communities and nations. But too many of the world’s food systems are fragile and vulnerable to collapse.”

