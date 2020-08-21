AfDB suspends 4 Nigerian firms over fraud

The African Development Bank (AfDB) yesterday announced that it had debarred four companies registered in Nigeria for 24 months over their involvement in fraudulent and collusive practices. The companies are Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.

In a statement, the AfDB said that an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption “established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.” According to the statement, ”the sanction renders Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period.

“Additionally, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.”

