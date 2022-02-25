Business

AfDB: TAAT aims to raise Africa’s food production by 100mmt yearly

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on AfDB: TAAT aims to raise Africa’s food production by 100mmt yearly

Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), a flagship programme from the African Development Bank (AfDB), has hosted its maiden edition of TAAT investors forum in African agriculture, targeted at boosting food production and sufficiency in the continent.

The investors forum, held virtually in Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, recently, was aimed at connecting innovative agricultural technologies emerging from research and development (R&D) to private sector partners who can adopt them for transformation. In his opening address, the Director, Agriculture and Agro-Industry, AfDB, Dr. Martin Fregene, noted that TAAT is the bank’s number two priority, which is feed Africa, even as he described it as a bold and ambitious effort to raise food production on the continent by hundred million tonnes every year through reaching forty million farmers with the best available production technologies. “We estimate that that hundred million food could lead to additional food produced every year, could reduce hunger by 80 per cent. Today, Africa has about 280 million people.

If you just take a rule of thumb that an average African eats a tonne of food every year, so hundred million additional tonnes of food will reduce hunger by 80 per cent. That’s a lot. It will also cut food import by half. Africa, today, imports about N47 billion worth of food, so, another hundred million tonnes of food will cut food import by half.

“Like you know, since 2018, TAAT has got some important achievements, including helping Sudan and Ethiopia to reach 50 and 80 per cent self sufficiency in wheat, respectively. In Ethiopia, wheat was growing in highland, but with TAAT interventions, wheat is now grown in low lands. We began in 2018/2019 and, by this year, we have gone from 5,000 hectares in low lands to 400,000 hectares. This is driven by technology. Farmers see a very highly productive crops, farmers also see a crop easy to grow and a huge gross margin and they got involved.

“So, TAAT is surely succeeding, but we need to replicate our skill. TAAT is about technologies, but it is also about skill and, most importantly, it’s about partnership. That’s why this meeting is so important. How do we get the private sector interested to invest in TAAT? “At the core of TAAT is the compact and the compact is actually an essential innovation platform and they bring together the private sector, they bring together government, they bring together national and international agricultural research systems and they bring together regional and continental agricultural research network just to ensure that farmers get the best technologies,” he said He informed that a critical look at the history of the large scale deployment of agricultural technologies, either in Asia or Latin America, would reveal that scaling up of millions of farmers of new technologies could only be done by government or the private sector. He, however, noted that in many African countries where there were fragile government with limited capacity, the private sector becomes a very important player.

Speaking on why the private sector was so important and why more efforts should be put in to attract the private sector into TAAT, Fregene pointed out that economic motivation drives the private sector, adding that for government, whether things happen or not, they get paid, but for the private sector, if they don’t have a product that the market accepts, they don’t earn a salary.

“So, we really need a private sector to create an efficient, profitable environment, so that we can attract more finance and the private sector, like you all know, helps to develop value chains. You have Babanguna’s Farming Company up in Kaduna with almost two hundred thousand farmers and provides seeds, provides mechanisation and then, provides access to market and they do all that by access to finance, both within and outside the country,” he said. He posited that efforts should be geared towards protecting intellectual property as a means of creating incentives for the private sector to get involved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: IMF cautions on additional monetary stimulus

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said that while new frameworks and tools may hasten economic recovery, an additional monetary stimulus may pose important risks to financial stability. The IMF Chief, who stated this in her opening remarks at a forum on “New Policy Frameworks for a Lower-for-Longer World” at the […]
Business

Telecoms attract $105.6m foreign investments in Q2

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•FDI down 33% on COVID-19 impact The telecommunications sector attracted a total of $157.48 million in foreign direct investments in the second quarter of this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This shows a huge increase in investments year-on-year when compared with the paltry $4.50 million recorded in Q2’19. However, the sector recorded less foreign interests […]
Business

UBA Foundation celebrates Int’l day of African Child

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Wednesday, joined the rest of the world to celebrate African children in the 2021 edition of the International Day of the African Child.   June 16 every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica