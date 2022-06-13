AfDB to establish academy to build public financial mgt capacity

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved the creation of a virtual academy to build public financial management capacity in African countries.

According to a press release, the academy will provide countries with technical assistance through structured, targeted, dedicated and local training as well as through policy dialogue.

The statement said: “The academy, hosted within the African Development Institute of the African Development Bank Group will deepen partnership with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and African countries to improve public financial management practices in Africa.

Other implementing partners include key regional public financial management institutions, regional technical assistance centers, universities, and national public administration training institutes.

“The training, technical assistance and policy dialogue delivered by the academy will cover upstream and downstream issues in the public financial management cycle, tailored to the specific needs of African countries.”

, Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management of the African Development Bank, Prof. Kevin Urama, said: “The establishment of the Public Finance Management Academy will go a long way in addressing the long-standing capacity gaps in public financial management practices across African countries.

t will enable the Bank to leverage resources (skills, competencies, and finance) from sister multilateral development banks, international and African public financial management institutions to provide cutting-edge training, technical assistance and policy advice, embedded in the local realities of African countries. I am very grateful to all partners who worked with us to design this transformative academy for Africa.”

