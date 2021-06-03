Business

AfDB to hold virtual annual meetings

The 2021 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) will take place from June 23 to 25, 2021 in a virtual format, the lender announced yesterday. In a statement posted on its website, the bank said that the theme of the meeting: “Building Resilient Economies in post- COVID-19 Africa,” would provide a platform for its governors to share their experience in addressing the pandemic and the policy measures they are employing to rebuild economies and livelihoods. According to the statement, this year’s gathering will be the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank and the 47th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund, the concessional arm of the Bank Group.

