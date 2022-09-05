AfDB to launch African education, science, technology, innovation Fund

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that the Bank would launch the African Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund to complement the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship programme.

Adesina, who stated this during a virtual side event aligned with the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8), commended the Japan Policy and Human Resources Development Grant, established by the Bank and the government of Japan, for its support to the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship programme.

The Scholarship programme awards two-year scholarships to high-achieving African students to pursue post-graduate studies in priority development areas across Africa and in Japan.

The AfDB boss said that the African Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund: “Will serve as a continental co-financing facility to help African countries build innovation-led and knowledgebased economies.” He added: “I would like to request for your strong support for the African Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund to open academic learning opportunities for many of Africa’s youth,” Adesina said.

“Initiatives like the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship Program are just beginning. Together, we have a unique opportunity to reach millions of youth with education,” he noted.

During the side event’s panel discussion, Dr. Beth Dunford, the bank’z Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, said Africa’s partnership with Japan offers opportunity to develop Africa’s youth skills and their social, professional integration.

“In a world that is increasingly becoming a global village, thanks to technological revolution, educational institutions really have to prepare students adequately for full-time employment. The Japan Africa Dream Scholarship Program is one example of how best collaboration with Japan is helping students gain access to quality educational experiences,” Dunford told attendees.

