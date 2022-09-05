Business

AfDB to launch African education, science, technology, innovation Fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that the Bank would launch the African Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund to complement the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship programme.

 

Adesina, who stated this during a virtual side event aligned with the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8), commended the Japan Policy and Human Resources Development Grant, established by the Bank and the government of Japan, for its support to the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship programme.

The Scholarship programme awards two-year scholarships to high-achieving African students to pursue post-graduate studies in priority development areas across Africa and in Japan.

The AfDB boss said that the African Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund: “Will serve as a continental co-financing facility to help African countries build innovation-led and knowledgebased economies.” He added: “I would like to request for your strong support for the African Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund to open academic learning opportunities for many of Africa’s youth,” Adesina said.

 

“Initiatives like the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship Program are just beginning. Together, we have a unique opportunity to reach millions of youth with education,” he noted.

During the side event’s panel discussion, Dr. Beth Dunford, the bank’z Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, said Africa’s partnership with Japan offers opportunity to develop Africa’s youth skills and their social, professional integration.

“In a world that is increasingly becoming a global village, thanks to technological revolution, educational institutions really have to prepare students adequately for full-time employment. The Japan Africa Dream Scholarship Program is one example of how best collaboration with Japan is helping students gain access to quality educational experiences,” Dunford told attendees.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Leveraging derivatives to raise trading activities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Developing derivatives will broaden trading options and boost market activities. Chris Ugwu writes The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains a predominantly equity-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s total market capitalisation while Consumer Goods sector is second. However of […]
Business

Twitter: Nigeria’s FDI target at risk, says expert

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the Federal Government’s decision to ban Twitter in the country, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have raised the alarm that this could further lead to more foreign firms shunning Nigeria’s economy over infringement on ease of doing business. Also, the ban is expected to take a toll on the country’s foreign direct […]
Business

Operator frets over cumbersome export trade in Nigeria

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Managing Director, SIFAX Logistics Limited, Mr Paul vd Linden, has said that the future of international trade in Nigeria was not looking bright with the cumbersome process of exports through Nigerian ports. He also expressed worry over the decline in importation to the country. Linden said in Lagos when the Association of Nigeria Licensed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica