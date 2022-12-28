AfDB unveils initiative to boost pharmaceutical sector

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has introduced its new initiative, known as, the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF), that will see it partnering with the African Union to boost Africa’s capacity to produce drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics all along the value chain, to help build its pharmaceutical sector. According to a press release, the APTF was the focus of a forum hosted by the AfDB under the theme: “Technology Access for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: The African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation,” held in Kigali recently.

Noting that the continent imports more than 70 per cent of the medicines it needs at the cost of $14 billion annually, the AfDB stressed that the situation needs to be addressed to enable African countries develop their capacity to manufacture pharmaceutical products has public health, strategic and economic rationales. “This new initiative comes as a solution, since most (African) countries still face challenges in receiving (medicines) on time,” Dr. Yvan Butera, Rwandan Minister of State for Health, commented.

The Foundation, hosted by the Government of Rwanda in Kigali, is expected to commence operations in early 2023. In his opening remarks, Mr. Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation at the African Development Bank Group, said Covid-19 had exposed the gaps in Africa’s health care system. According to him, Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of global health systems and the gaps in the production of critical drugs on the continent. “The APTF is a ground-breaking institution that will significantly enhance Africa’s access to technologies that underpin the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.” Presenting the APTF at the event, Prof. Padmashree Gehl Sampath, Special Adviser on Pharmaceuticals and Health Infrastructure to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, stressed that the Foundation was designed to help African countries bridge the technology gaps in sustainable domestic manufacturing. Prof. Sampath said: “Pharmaceutical companies in Africa have three specific impediments to technology access: access to technology and related know-how for production, mobilization of domestic resources for technological upgrading, and the lack of possibilities for horizontal and vertical product diversification. Many technological risks need to be indemnified to build Africa’s pharmaceutical sector, including shifting away from a product-by-product approach which puts African companies at risk.”

The co-chair of the International Negotiating Body of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Dr. Precious Matsoso, reflected on how important technology issues are for future pandemic preparation. She said establishing the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation “would provide the much-needed support to address technology barriers for equitable access.”

Describing the establishment of the Foundation as “timely,” given the experience of Covid-19, Dr. Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer of the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Initiative, stressed that the initiative “will help in saving lives on the continent.” The Foundation, approved by the African Development Bank’s Board of Directors in June 2022, is expected to boost Africa’s access to technology for manufacturing the full range of pharmaceutical products, focusing on building supply chains and expanding access to building block technologies of various kinds. The Foundation will also serve as a transparent intermediator advancing and brokering the interests of the African pharmaceutical sector on the global stage, to enhance access to proprietary technologies, know-how, and related industrial processes, through licensing and other market-based and non-market mechanisms. The WHO, the Coalition on Epidemic Preparedness, the South Centre, Geneva, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany have expressed keen interest in working with the Foundation in the coming year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...