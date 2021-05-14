Business

AfDB wants $5bn mobilised to tackle youth unemployment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for the support of African public development banks towards the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) as well as tackling youth unemployment on the continent. President of AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, made the call at the virtual Finance in Common Spring meeting. The meeting was convened in collaboration with the Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI) and the International Development Finance Club (IDFC). Adesina said AFAWA was an initiative to mobilise five billion US dollars in new financing in support of women businesses in Africa. “As of today, we are working with 24 financial institutions in 15 countries and expect to expand that rapidly by 2022,” he noted.

The AfDB president also called on banks to tackle the challenge of youth unemployment on the continent, stressing that the two strategic actions would ensure financial stability of the continent and accelerate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery that was inclusive, green and climate resilient.

He also urged the public development banks to support the creativity and businesses of young people, saying that the AfDB would soon be launching Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks. “These banks would be well-capitalised new financial institutions that will create a new financial ecosystem that will support and grow the businesses of the youth of Africa at scale,” he said. Adesina assured of AfDB’s continued leadership role to ensure the success of all public development banks, because the success of all was the success of Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MPC member blames market unions, others for rising inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Prof. Mike Obadan, has accused market unions and associations in the country of being one of the key drivers of the nation’s soaring inflation rate. Obadan, who stated this in his personal statement at the committee’s meeting in January, accused the market […]
Business

Grain crisis: ECOWAS’ 5,000mt to the rescue

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Following predictions by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of acute shortage of food amid the COVID-19, not less than 5,000 metric tonnes of grains have been received from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to curb food insecurity post- COVID-19. TAIWO HASSAN reports Generally, COVID-19 outbreak has been a turbulent […]
Business

CBN releases updated timelines for banks’ migration to ISO20022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released updated timelines for financial institutions’ migration to the International Organisation for Standardisation 20022(ISO20022). In a circular to lenders posted on its website, the apex bank said the move was in line with new timelines of November 2022 set by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica