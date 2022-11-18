Business

AfDB, West African Monetary Union Capital Markets, partner for regional devt

Posted on Author Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

African Development Bank and the West African Monetary Union’s Capital Markets Authority (AMF-UMOA) have signed a grant agreement for $750,000 to implement the second phase of the Regional Financial Market Development Support Project (PADMAFIR 2). PADMAFIR 2 will enable the AMF-UMOA to develop a financial code for the region. It will also promote the deepening of mortgage and securitization markets through capacity building and thoverhaul of relevant legal and regulatory frameworks. The funding will be sourced from the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund, a multi-donor fund administered by the African Development Bank.

It will support the ongoing modernization of the regulatory framework of the regional financial market in order to enhance its attractiveness, depth and competitiveness. The Secretary General of the AMF-UMOA, Ripert Bossoukpé, said: “This new support reflects the strength of the relationship between the African Development Bank and the Financial Markets Authority.

“It reinforces the attachment of the two institutions to sharing a common vision of the development of the regional financial market to make it more attractive and secure. “This support will make it possible to continue the projects implemented as part of the execution of the first phase of the project, in particular the modernisation of markets regulation.” Ahmed Attout, Head of Capital Markets Development Division at the African Development Bank, said: “After having supported the first phase of the Regional Financial Market Development Support Project, we are delighted with this new partnership with the AMF-UMOA, which complements our interventions aimed at supporting the development of the regional financial market and to increase its contribution to the financing of the economies of the WAMU.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: FG’s tax drive’ll reduce aggregate demand

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Recent tax measures introduced by the Federal Government such as the introduction of a six per cent digital tax on foreign ecommerce businesses, a N10/liter excise duty on all carbonated, non-alcoholic and sweetened beverages, as well as the resumption of tax payment on income derived from bonds and short-term securities, could reduce aggregate demand, analysts […]
Business

Emefiele to unveil 2022 policy direction at CIBN dinner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is expected to speak on recent economic and financial market developments over the past year, as well as provide the economic outlook for 2022, at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)’s 56th Annual Bankers Dinner on Friday, at the Federal Palace Hotel, […]
Business

NSE advances, gains N107bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the fifth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.79 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica