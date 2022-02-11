AfDB, WHO, others partner on public health investments

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Health Organisation (WHO)Regional Office for Africa and their partners in the Harmonisation for Health in Africa Initiative have published “A Practical Guide to Value for Money in the Health Sector in Africa,” to help governments on the continent address public health investments, the bank said in a press release posted on its website yesterday. According to the statement, “global public health is increasingly pitting ambition against limited resources.

Africa finds itself faced with two extremes: great expectations for the future, and very little financing for the health sector to count on. “The African health sector remains underfunded. Governments currently invest $4.5 billion in public healthcapitalexpenditureversustheestimated$ 26billionof annual investment needed to meet evolving health needs over the next decade. Government health expenditures also represent only 1.9 per cent of GDP in Sub-Saharan Africa, far below the target of five per cent suggested by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.”

