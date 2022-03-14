Business

AfDB, World Bank explore deeper collaboration

Executive Directors from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the World Bank recently met in Abidjan to discuss a wide range of issues including the effectiveness of their work and ways of strengthening collaboration between the two institutions, according to a press release posted on AfDB’s website.

 

The statement said that the AfDB team, which was led by the Dean of the bank’s Executive Directors, Mmakgoshi Lekhethe, exchanged views on broad strategic priorities and areas of common interest with their World Bank counterparts, who were led by the Executive Director for Benin, Alphonse Kouagou.

 

According to the statement: “They also discussed the dual role that executive directors play in ensuring due diligence while advocating for more concessional resources for Africa within the multilateral finance system through the African Development Fund and the International Development Association – the soft lending arms of the African Development Bank Group and World Bank, respectively.

 

“They agreed that it was important to strike a balance between the financial sustainability of multilateral development banks vis-à-vis their role in contributing to the socio-economic development of their client countries.

They also engaged on broad issues like food security, human capital, climate finance, energy including a just transition and fragility.

 

