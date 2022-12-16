AfDB, WWF seek increased investment in Africa’s biodiversity

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) have launched a regional report on the performance of African countries under the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020.

The report highlights the important role that multilateral development banks can play in meeting biodiversity targets by providing advisory ser- vices, capacity building, market research, and linkages with other relevant partners.

The assessment, launched on the sidelines of the UN Biodiversity summit (COP15) in Montreal, Canada, is based on the 6th National Reports on biodiversity submitted by African countries in 2018 -2020. Prof. Kalemani Jo Mulongoy, President and cofounder of the Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods and former Head of the Scientific, Technical and Technological Matters Division of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, presented the findings of the report.

She said: “For Africa, it is critical to adopt a framework with targets that will not only curb the loss of biodiversity but will enhance opportunities to improve the lives of many Africans, especially those depending on biodiversity for their survival, bearing in mind Africa‘s biodiversity priorities.”

The Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 outlines a framework for action by all countries and stakeholders to safeguard biodiversity and the benefits it provides to people

