Business

AfDB’s employment programme selects 500 digital ambassadors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Coding for Employment programme has selected 500 changemakers, 45% of whom are women, from four countries for the pilot Digital Ambassadors Programme.

 

According to a press release, the selected Digital Ambassadors will embark on a threemonth course during which they will be equipped with indemand digital skills, such as software development, as well as soft skills, such as problem solving, project management and communication.

 

They will then lead a peer-to-peer training model that seeks to expand digital skills to more African youth, especially in rural communities with limited internet connectivity.

 

The Bank and its technical partner, Microsoft, selected the Digital Ambassadors from more than 21,000 applications received from all over Africa. For this first edition, the 500 Digital Ambassadors were selected from four countries where the Coding for Employment program is operational, namely Côte d’Ivoire (75), Kenya (100), Nigeria (150) and Senegal (175).

“The Digital Ambassadors Program has come at the right time when the Bank is putting finishing touches to the Skills for Employability and Productivity in Africa Action Plan 2022–2025.

The Action Plan will equip African youth with the skills that are in high demand; skills the labour market requires. Both will complement each other and will create positive impact on Africa’s workforce and lead to economic transformation,” said Martha Phiri, the Bank’s Director for Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development.

After graduation, the Digital Ambassadors will receive information and communication technology toolkits from the Bank and Microsoft so they can offer the same training within their local communities.

The Bank launched the Coding for Employment in 2018 to equip African youth with demand-driven information and communication technology skills to position them competitively for the global labour market.

The program has established information and communication technology centers with partner universities across its countries of operation and provided digital skills training to over 150,000 youth, including 135,000 reached through the Coding for Employment eLearning platform and the Digital Nigeria platform.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

SEC warns investors against new Ponzi scheme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has alerted the investing public that a firm known as Poyoyo Investment (Pilvest) Nigeria Limited is a Ponzi scheme, a front to defraud unsuspecting investors. In a circular at the weekend, SEC stated that its attention had been drawn to the electronic and WhatsApp messages […]
Business

Nigerian, others excel in Young African professionals programme

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A Nigerian lady, Taiwo Ladipo, has been recognised among young professional, who excelled in the latest AFRIKA KOMMT! programme in Germany. With COVID-19 causing crisis globally, it brought an additional challenge of being in a foreign country and taking part in a highly competitive programme. According to Ilka Wiskemann, SAP Global HR Business Partner, participants […]
Business

CBN  to revive  oil palm industry in  Nigeria – Emefiele

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGA), is planning to revive the oil palm industry in the country. The  CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele made this assertion at the weekend in a Town Hall Meeting organised by OPGA at the National Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica