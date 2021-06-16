Business

AfDB’s IDEV beats 2020 evaluation targets

The Independent Development Evaluation (IDEV) function at the African Development Bank (AfDB) delivered a record 20 evaluation products in 2020, exceeding its targets and contributing to learning and accountability on achievement of the Bank’s High-5 strategic priorities, according to its 2020 Annual Report released on 25 May 2021. The IDEV is an independent function tasked with enhancing the development effectiveness of the AfDB in its regional member countries. According to press release posted on the AfDB’s website, “ over the last year, IDEV produced its first Management Action Record System report, tracking the implementation of evaluation recommendations.

It also produced two impact evaluations, two country strategy and program evaluations, and 4 corporate evaluations, demonstrating resilience and responsiveness by delivering on its mission to the Bank and regional member countries, despite challenges related to COVID-19. “Despite these challenging times, however, IDEV continued to deliver a stream of quality evaluative products during 2020. In the context of the crisis, robust, evidencebased evaluations were more appreciated than ever,” said Chris Chalmers, Bank Executive Director and chairman of its Committee on Operations and Development Effectiveness, or CODE.

The 2020 report, titled: “A New Reality: Adapting Evaluation During COVID-19,” notes that the department responded to the pandemic by producing two lesson notes to support the Bank’s responses to the economic and health impacts of the crisis. The department also organised eight virtual knowledge events to capture and publicize the findings, lessons and recommendations from its evaluations. In addition, the IDEV continued to pursue partnerships and support evaluation capacity development in the Bank and on the continent.

“Through its focus on the bank’s priority areas, IDEV’s evaluations remain timely and influential, effectively identifying what works well as well as areas for improvement and providing clear guidance for new policies and strategies. The influence of IDEV evaluations went well beyond the Bank to reach national stakeholders in regional member countries,” the statement said. Commenting on the report, Acting Evaluator General , Karen Rot-Münstermann, said: “I look forward to the next chapter of this journey as we work to deliver on our core mandate, which is to contribute to a better Bank, achieving greater development results for Africa.”

