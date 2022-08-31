News Top Stories

AfDB’s portfolios in Nigeria gross $4.5bn in 53 operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The total portfolio of African Development Bank (AfDB) in Nigeria netted $4.5 billion in 53 operations. The figure is made up of 30 sovereign operations with networthof $2.7billionrepresenting 60 per cent total commitments. In addition, the bank has 22 non-sovereign operations valued at $1.8 billion. In terms of mapping the bank’s high five strategic priorities projects that will “industrialiseAfricaaccount for 42per centof theportfolio, while projects targeted to improvequalityof lifepeopleof Africa” make up 25 per cent of the portfolio. Other three strategic priorities – ‘Light up and Power Africa’, ‘Feed Africa’and‘IntegrateAfrica’ represent 14 per cent, 10 per cent and 9 per cent respectively .

This was as representatives of Nigeria’s Diaspora, nationalnetworks, and youth and women groups lauded the continental bank for supportingtransformational projects in the country and across Africa at the African Development Bank forum. An AfDB statement issued yesterday by its Nigerian office described August Forum as part of the institution’s ongoing mid-term review of its country strategy for Nigeria. For two days, more than 200 participants received updates on the bank’s work in Nigeria. They discussed projectsinagriculture, thedigital economy, creative industry, trade and private enterprise. Opening the forum, the African DevelopmentBank’s Director-GeneralforNigeria, MrLaminBarrow, expressed hope that the interactive forum would allow for frank exchanges on the bank’s activities, projects and programmes in Nigeria. Barrow stressed the bank’s commitment to participation by women, youth, the Diaspora and other key groups in processes that inform the institution’s initiatives in its regional member countries.

“Stakeholder groups play key roles in driving innovation and entrepreneurship to unlock opportunities in various sectors, including agri-business, industry and the digital economy,” he said. PrincessAdejokeOrelope- Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to President MuhammaduBuhariontheSustainable Development Goals commended the African Development Bank for its leadership in engaging national and sub-national actors.

“This is the first time we are seeing a multi-lateral developmentfinanceinstitution do this in the recent past,” Orelope-Adefulire said. The Chairperson and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Dr Abike Dabri-Erewa, thanked the African Development Bank for supporting women and for outreach to the Diaspora, but said more could be done. President of the Nigeria Trade and Investment Centre, Canada, Femi Boyede, encouraged members of the Diaspora to consider clustering for project partnership. Hesaid thiswould havemore impactthanconcentratingon just remittances. TheAfricanDevelopment Bank anchors its current Ni

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG declares Thursday public holiday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In commemoration this year’s Eidul-Mawlid Celebration, the Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 29, as Public Holiday. Eidul-Mawlid is the celebration of the birth of of Prophet Muhammad. The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. A statement by Director (Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, enjoined Muslim […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to ESN/IPOB on Killings: Expect tough response from security agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…warns against retaliatory violence to viral video …as Court reschedules Kanu’s trial till June 28 President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) suspected to be behind incessant killings in the South East to expect tough response from the security agencies. In a release […]
News

OAU strike: No cause for alarm as lectures are on-going – Management

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the plans by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to declare strike beginning from Monday, the university yesterday said there was no cause for alarm. ASUU, which has been at loggerheads with the management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, over non-payment or disbursement of the Earned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica